Right Wing Round-Up: Religion And Politics

  • Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: The Right Way to Cover the Intersection of Religion and Politics .

    • Every person’s spiritual motivations are entitled to respect. Once these motivations take them onto the stage of politics and lawmaking that will affect the lives of fellow citizens, however, they will be treated the same as any other political actor.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian Nationalists are furious at reporter Heidi Przybyla for accurately reporting on them.

    • Conservatives are big mad that the POLITICO reporter connected the dots between their religious faith and their plans for a second Trump term.

  • Alex Bollinger @ LGBTQ Nation: Donald Trump is considering anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Greg Abbott for vice president.

    • Donald Trump said that he is considering picking the extremely anti-LGBTQ+ governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, as his running mate.

  • Christian Right Observer Weekly: Week 7

    • CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.

  • Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Trump Falsely Claims Roe v. Wade Allowed Women ‘To Kill the Baby After Birth.’

    • Former President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Roe v. Wade had allowed women “to kill the baby after birth” during a discussion about abortion with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

