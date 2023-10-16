Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Apostle Donald Trump

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 16, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Jarrin Jackson admits that as a Christian, “Yes, I do want to impose my morality on others.”
  • Jon Miller says that Ben Shapiro “is a bloodthirsty Jewish maniac ready to see countless people die on behalf of his undying loyalty to the state of Israel and its ethnic crusade.”
  • Michele Bachmann declares that the attack on Israel “was a satanically inspired attack that has come from the beginning of time by Satan himself.”
  • David Lane proclaims that right-wing Christians must prioritize “electing like-minded candidates to political office who represent Christian values, who then draft and pass virtuous legislation, and so codify into law Biblical values that will safeguard the nation for our children and grandchildren.”
  • Finally, Roger Stone spoke at a Pastors For Trump event and used the opportunity to clarify something: “We do not deify or worship Donald Trump. We worship the Lord, but we recognize Donald Trump as his apostle.”
Tags: David Lane Jarrin Jackson Jon Miller Michele Bachmann Roger Stone Christian Nationalism

