Right Wing Round-Up: Preparing For A National Divorce

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: Inside A Secret Society Of Prominent Right-Wing Christian Men Prepping For A ‘National Divorce’

A secret, men-only right-wing society with members in influential positions around the country is on a crusade: to recruit a Christian government that will form after the right achieves regime change in the United States, potentially via a “national divorce.”

Justin Parmenter @ Notes From The Chalkboard: North Carolina’s public voucher dollars are funding Christian Nationalist indoctrination in schools

That harmful indoctrination Mark Robinson was howling about a couple years ago in his disingenuous attempt to generate political momentum? Turns out it’s real. It just isn’t happening in the traditional public schools Robinson was targeting.

Angry White Men: White Nationalist Threatens To Run For Congress If His X Account Is Not Reinstated

In December, white nationalist Lucas Gage (formerly Angelo John Gage) was suspended from X following a violent, antisemitic outburst that he posted on his page. According to Gage, he was notified that the suspension wasn’t permanent. But, in an “emergency stream” uploaded to Rumble, he warned that if his account is not reinstated he will run for Congress.

Alex Isenstadt @ Politico: Ralph Reed’s army plans $62 million spending spree backing Trump

Faith & Freedom plans to spend big registering and turning out evangelicals and handing out 30 million pieces of literature at churches.

Brittany Smith @ Ministry Watch: Charlie Kirk Calls Pastors in the US a ‘Joke’

“We need a spirit of Elijah right now in this country. By the way, [the story of Elijah] is a great example if anyone ever tells you you shouldn’t be political, Elijah was political,” Kirk said. “How is that not political to confront the powers that be of who is actually god in your land? I want to emphasize that. Elijah is one of the most important figures of the Bible.” He also told the crowd he thinks “Jezebel is Hillary Clinton. I was doing a deep study, it’s not even an opinion, it’s just a fact.”

Jim Sciutto @ CNN: Former advisers sound the alarm that Trump praises despots in private and on the campaign trail

To Donald Trump, Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán is “fantastic,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping is “brilliant,” North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is “an OK guy,” and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler “did some good things,” a worldview that would reverse decades-old US foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.

Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: The GOP nominee to head North Carolina’s schools is a QAnon conspiracy theorist