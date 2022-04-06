Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Personally Offended by Broad Social Trends

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 6, 2022 5:32 pm
  • Liz Skalka @ HuffPost: Josh Mandel Uses Selma Bridge, MLK As Props In ‘Critical Race Theory’ Ad.
  • Matthew Chapman @ Raw Story: Sarah Palin says she’s personally ‘insulted’ because Biden picked an ‘ill-prepared’ Black woman for the court.
  • Anti-Defamation League: Unmasking “Clandestine,” the Figure Behind the Viral “Ukrainian Biolab” Conspiracy Theory.
  • Nicole Narea @ Vox: The Oklahoma legislature’s near-total ban on abortion, explained.
  • John Fea @ Current: Charlie Kirk: “Huckster. Snake oil salesman. Charlatan.”
  • Leyla Santiago @ CNN: Emails show one of DeSantis’ stories backing the rationale for so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law didn’t happen as the governor says.
  • Aidan McLaughlin @ Mediaite: Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Alarming Rant Declaring Democrats ‘The Party of Pedophiles.’

Tags: Charlie Kirk Josh Mandel Marjorie Taylor Greene Ron DeSantis Sarah Palin Ketanji Brown Jackson Round-Up

