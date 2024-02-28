Right Wing Round-Up: Overthrow The Government

Addie Stan @ The New Republic: CPAC 2024: This Year America, Tomorrow the World.

Sure, Donald Trump was the star. But the real story was the global coalition preparing to cast the world into darkness that is Steve Bannon’s brainchild.

Odette Yousef @ NPR: Alabama justice’s ties with far-right Christian movement raise concern.

In the days since Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered “extrauterine children,” the involvement of that court’s chief justice with a once-fringe Christian Nationalist movement has come under renewed scrutiny.

Joe Jervis: Judge Rules QAnon Michigan GOP Chair Was Unseated.

A Kent County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that Kristina Karamo had been removed as the Michigan Republican Party’s chairwoman on Jan. 6 and barred her from continuing to assert that she holds the position.

Angry White Men: Massachusetts GOP Candidate Is A Neo-Nazi Who Wants To ‘Expel’ Jews And ‘Overthrow The Government.’

On March 5, 2024, voters in Massachusetts’ First Suffolk District will choose two candidates — a man and a woman — for the Republican State Committee. One candidate, Lori Kauffman, is an unabashed Neo-Nazi. A convert from Judaism to Christianity, Kauffman has vowed to “exile” Jews and, on a white supremacist podcast, said “we need to overthrow the government.”

Vesper Henry @ Media Matters: Walters campaigned with influencer rejected by school system for video encouraging anti-trans violence.