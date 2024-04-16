Right Wing Round-Up: Mob Violence

- Ryan J. Reilly and Jane C. Timm @ NBC News: Speaker Johnson’s team briefed conservative influencers on his election bill before Trump meeting
- Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Trump and His Team Are Already Lying About What Happened in Court
- Allison Quinn @ The Daily Beast: Tom Cotton Doubles Down on Calls for Mob Violence Against Protesters
- Dennis Welch @ AZ Family: GOP leaders in Arizona accidentally leaked abortion strategy to Democrats
- Marcie Jones @ Wonkette: Elise Stefanik’s Hardscrabble Origins Included $1.2 Million Townhouse From Her Folks
- Nick Evans @ Ohio Capitol Journal: January 6 Police Officer Michael Fanone warns November election could bring more violence
- Alex DeLuca @ Miami New Times: Madison Cawthorn Involved in Accident With Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Woman Says
- Mikael Thalen @ The Daily Dot: Furry hackers target far-right news outlet behind Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon
Conservative influencers were briefed about House Speaker Mike Johnson’s latest election integrity bill well before it was publicly announced.
Allies of the former president are falsely claiming his hush-money trial judge prohibited him from attending his son’s high school graduation.
A day after encouraging members of the public to “take matters into their own hands” to deal with peaceful protesters, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is doubling down on his endorsement of mob violence.
Republican lawmakers are considering options to defeat a citizens’ ballot initiative this fall that enshrines the right to abortion access in the state constitution.
Elise Stefanik, the election-denying self-described “Ultra-MAGA” Republican rep from the 21st district of New York, talked upstate rubes into electing her in 2014 by touting her self-made humble beginnings.
The 20-year Metro DC police veteran argues violence didn’t stop after January 6, and voters should prioritize candidates who respect rule of law.
A woman en route to Miami alleges ex-U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn rear-ended a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on I-75.
SiegedSec, the hacking group purportedly compromised of “gay furries,” leaked data from a far-right media outlet on Monday as part of its ongoing campaign against organizations deemed transphobic.