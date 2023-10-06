Right Wing Round-Up: Loose Lips

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 6, 2023 5:09 pm
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Anna Perez Donald Trump Glenn Beck Greg Gutfield Tim Ballard Vivek Ramaswamy Round-Up

You Might Also Like