Right Wing Round-Up: How To Get Away With Murder

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 2, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Rachel Olding @ The Daily Beast: Lara Trump Campaigns for Bigoted Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer in Florida.
  • Andy Towle @ Towleroad: Senator Joni Ernst Pushes QAnon COVID 9,000 Death Toll Lie Retweeted by Trump, as Anthony Fauci Explains Why it’s Totally Bogus.
  • Josh Feldman @ Mediaite: Trump Continues Pushing Claim He Won Popular Vote in 2016 ‘In a True Sense.’
  • Joe Jervis: Trump Faked Photo Op With “Owner” Of Kenosha Store.
  • Isaac Arnsdorf @ ProPublica: Now in Government Food Aid Boxes: A Letter From Donald Trump.
  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: Trump-loving GOP lawmaker endorses shooting Black demonstrators — and Facebook removes his post.
  • Media Matters: After Kenosha shootings, former Sheriff David Clarke advises radio listeners on how to get away with killing protesters.

