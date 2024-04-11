Right Wing Round-Up: Five Years

Will Steakin @ ABC News: Bankruptcy documents detail how GOP NC governor nominee Mark Robinson failed to file federal income taxes for 5 years

While Robinson has previously talked about his financial issues, bankruptcy records obtained by ABC News paint a more dire and detailed picture of his financial and business history than has previously been disclosed — including new details regarding how the potential future governor had failed to file his federal income taxes for five consecutive years starting in 1998.

Elaine Godfrey @ The Atlantic: Matt Gaetz Is Winning

Usually, you need about 10 minutes to walk from the Rayburn House Office Building to the House Chamber. But if you’re running from a reporter, it’ll only take you five.

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Campaign Fires Staffer Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

RFK Jr.’s campaign has dismissed a staffer who said a Trump reelection was all right because her “number one priority” was defeating Biden

Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck @ CNN: RNC under Lara Trump spreads ‘massive fraud’ claims about 2020 election

The Republican National Committee last week sent out a scripted call to voters’ phones on behalf of new co-chair Lara Trump saying Democrats committed “massive fraud” in the 2020 election.

Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: Sean Hannity urged Arizona Republicans to repeal the state’s 1864 abortion ban. Hours later, when they didn’t, he blamed Democrats.