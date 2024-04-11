Right Wing Round-Up: Five Years

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 11, 2024 5:15 pm
  • Will Steakin @ ABC News: Bankruptcy documents detail how GOP NC governor nominee Mark Robinson failed to file federal income taxes for 5 years

    • While Robinson has previously talked about his financial issues, bankruptcy records obtained by ABC News paint a more dire and detailed picture of his financial and business history than has previously been disclosed — including new details regarding how the potential future governor had failed to file his federal income taxes for five consecutive years starting in 1998.

  • Elaine Godfrey @ The Atlantic: Matt Gaetz Is Winning

    • Usually, you need about 10 minutes to walk from the Rayburn House Office Building to the House Chamber. But if you’re running from a reporter, it’ll only take you five.

  • Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: RFK Jr. Campaign Fires Staffer Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

    • RFK Jr.’s campaign has dismissed a staffer who said a Trump reelection was all right because her “number one priority” was defeating Biden

  • Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck @ CNN: RNC under Lara Trump spreads ‘massive fraud’ claims about 2020 election

    • The Republican National Committee last week sent out a scripted call to voters’ phones on behalf of new co-chair Lara Trump saying Democrats committed “massive fraud” in the 2020 election.

  • Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: Sean Hannity urged Arizona Republicans to repeal the state’s 1864 abortion ban. Hours later, when they didn’t, he blamed Democrats.

    • Sean Hannity urged Arizona Republicans to repeal the near-total abortion ban a court imposed on the swing state in order to contain the political damage to Donald Trump and the GOP. Hours later, after they refused to do so, he deceived his Fox News viewers by blaming Democrats.

Tags: Lara Trump Mark Robinson Matt Gaetz Robert F. Kennedy Sean Hannity Round-Up

