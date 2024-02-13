Right Wing Round-Up: Extremely Explicit

- Ali Breland @ Mother Jones: Charlie Kirk Doesn’t Really Seem to Mind White Nationalism.
- Angry White Men: Nick Fuentes: Jack Posobiec’s ‘Great Replacement’ Meme Was ‘Extremely Explicit.’
- Jake Lahut @ The Daily Beast: Trump Backs Daughter-in-Law Lara for Plush RNC Gig.
- Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Newsmax Host Rants About Taylor Swift Associate ‘Making Satanic Hand Gestures’ During the Super Bowl.
- Sara Boboltz @ HuffPost: GOP Gov. Candidate Says Trans Women Should Be Arrested For Using Bathroom.
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian hate group leader claims fellow hate group isn’t hate group.
He founded Turning Points USA to boost free markets. Now he’s hawking a “War on Whiteness.”
Last week, Neo-Nazi collaborator Jack Posobiec posted a meme to X (formerly Twitter) which promoted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. On his America First show, Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes praised Posobiec for posting it, calling it “extremely explicit” and “on-the-nose.”
She still needs to be elected, but years of fundraising for the former president appear to have finally paid off for Lara Trump.
Newsmax host Chris Salcedo tore into rapper Ice Spice on Monday for “making satanic hand gestures” during Sunday’s “Satanic Super Bowl.”
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson suggested transgender women “find a corner” to use as a bathroom instead.
Jerry Newcombe falsely claims Moms for Liberty is being attacked because they’re “parents with a conservative point of view.”