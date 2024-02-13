Right Wing Round-Up: Extremely Explicit

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 13, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Ali Breland @ Mother Jones: Charlie Kirk Doesn’t Really Seem to Mind White Nationalism.

    • He founded Turning Points USA to boost free markets. Now he’s hawking a “War on Whiteness.”

  • Angry White Men: Nick Fuentes: Jack Posobiec’s ‘Great Replacement’ Meme Was ‘Extremely Explicit.’

    • Last week, Neo-Nazi collaborator Jack Posobiec posted a meme to X (formerly Twitter) which promoted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. On his America First show, Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes praised Posobiec for posting it, calling it “extremely explicit” and “on-the-nose.”

  • Jake Lahut @ The Daily Beast: Trump Backs Daughter-in-Law Lara for Plush RNC Gig.

    • She still needs to be elected, but years of fundraising for the former president appear to have finally paid off for Lara Trump.

  • Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Newsmax Host Rants About Taylor Swift Associate ‘Making Satanic Hand Gestures’ During the Super Bowl.

    • Newsmax host Chris Salcedo tore into rapper Ice Spice on Monday for “making satanic hand gestures” during Sunday’s “Satanic Super Bowl.”

  • Sara Boboltz @ HuffPost: GOP Gov. Candidate Says Trans Women Should Be Arrested For Using Bathroom.

    • Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson suggested transgender women “find a corner” to use as a bathroom instead.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian hate group leader claims fellow hate group isn’t hate group.

    • Jerry Newcombe falsely claims Moms for Liberty is being attacked because they’re “parents with a conservative point of view.”

