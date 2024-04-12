Right Wing Round-Up: ‘Discrimination Keeps You Safe’

- Sarah Posner @ Talking Points Memo: The Christian Nationalist Hydra: In Era of Trump, Christian Nationalism Has Many Faces
- Joe Jervis: Maine GOP Reps Censured After Claiming That Local Mass Shooting Was God’s Revenge For Abortion Laws
- Angry White Men: BlazeTV Host Gives Platform To White Nationalist Kevin DeAnna
- Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: Woman In Viral Hug With Donald Trump is Longtime Conservative Activist and ‘BLEXIT’ Campaigner
- Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 11
- Media Matters: Trump ally Laura Loomer: “Nationalism keeps you safe. Profiling keeps you safe. Discrimination keeps you safe.”
From traditional Christian-right figures to secret societies envisioning a ‘national divorce,’ a growing contingent of radical activists is planning for Christian supremacy.
Fiery debate over a bill to protect health care workers who provide abortion and gender-affirming care from out-of-state lawsuits crossed a line in the Maine House, leading lawmakers to formally censure a pair of colleagues on Thursday.
On his BlazeTV show, Auron MacIntyre interviewed longtime white nationalist Kevin DeAnna about the potential demise of VDARE — a racist, anti-immigrant website he writes for. MacIntyre also promoted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy, and praised white supremacist figures like Sam Francis and Pat Buchanan.
The woman who went viral for hugging former President Donald Trump at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A is a longtime conservative activist connected to the “BLEXIT” organization.
CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.
“We’re on the brink of absolute societal collapse. I don’t want any more immigration, legal or illegal. So, we need to pressure more Republicans into adopting this position. People like to say it’s xenophobic. People like to say it’s too nationalistic. Well, I think that, you know, nationalism keeps you safe. Profiling keeps you safe. Discrimination keeps you safe.”