Right Wing Round-Up: ‘Discrimination Keeps You Safe’

Sarah Posner @ Talking Points Memo: The Christian Nationalist Hydra: In Era of Trump, Christian Nationalism Has Many Faces

From traditional Christian-right figures to secret societies envisioning a ‘national divorce,’ a growing contingent of radical activists is planning for Christian supremacy.

Joe Jervis: Maine GOP Reps Censured After Claiming That Local Mass Shooting Was God’s Revenge For Abortion Laws

Fiery debate over a bill to protect health care workers who provide abortion and gender-affirming care from out-of-state lawsuits crossed a line in the Maine House, leading lawmakers to formally censure a pair of colleagues on Thursday.

Angry White Men: BlazeTV Host Gives Platform To White Nationalist Kevin DeAnna

On his BlazeTV show, Auron MacIntyre interviewed longtime white nationalist Kevin DeAnna about the potential demise of VDARE — a racist, anti-immigrant website he writes for. MacIntyre also promoted the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy, and praised white supremacist figures like Sam Francis and Pat Buchanan.

Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: Woman In Viral Hug With Donald Trump is Longtime Conservative Activist and ‘BLEXIT’ Campaigner

The woman who went viral for hugging former President Donald Trump at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A is a longtime conservative activist connected to the “BLEXIT” organization.

Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 11

CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.

Media Matters: Trump ally Laura Loomer: “Nationalism keeps you safe. Profiling keeps you safe. Discrimination keeps you safe.”