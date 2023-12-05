Right Wing Round-Up: Cryo-Orphans and Embryonic Neighbors

- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Oklahoma Senate candidate: Parents who use IVF are “waging an assault against God.”
- Roger Sollenberger, Riley Rogerson, and Sam Brodey @ The Daily Beast: The Violent and Extreme History of Mike Johnson’s Old Legal Clients.
- Media Matters: Steve Bannon and Kash Patel tout Trump’s second term retribution plan: “This is just not rhetoric.”
- Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: ‘Plain historical falsehoods’: How amicus briefs bolstered Supreme Court conservatives.
- Angry White Men: Nick Fuentes: ‘The Window Has Shifted Noticeably’ On ‘White Identity’ Since Elon Musk Acquired Twitter.
- Jacob Ogles @ Florida Politics: Moms for Liberty co-founders ‘truly shaken’ by ‘serious’ rape allegation against Christian Ziegler.
- Tori Otten @ The New Republic: James Comer Pushes Absurd New Argument on Hunter Biden Truck Repayment.
Dusty Deevers, the Republican nominee for a vacant Oklahoma State Senate seat, delivered a sermon last year in which he railed against in vitro fertilization (IVF), saying that embryos “were incarcerated in frozen prisons,” referring to them as “cryo-orphans,” and urging the audience to love their “embryonic neighbors.”
Johnson’s ardent religious beliefs and Christian nationalist ideology brought him to serve, often for free, clients affiliated with some of the nation’s most extreme anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ groups in the country—including agitators connected to militant movements with a penchant for violent expression.
“We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminal or civilly, we’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice and Steve, this is why they hate us. This is why we’re tyrannical. This is why we’re dictators because we’re actually going to use the Constitution to prosecute them for crimes they said we have always been guilty of but never have.”
A tight circle of conservative legal activists have built a highly effective thought chamber around the court’s conservative flank over the past decade.
In a Zoom meeting, white supremacists Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer credited X owner Elon Musk for rolling out changes to the platform which amplified their ideas. In the video, posted to Rumble on Nov. 30, 2023, Fuentes said that, since Musk acquired Twitter (now X), the “window has shifted noticeably on issues like white identity.”
Moms for Liberty is condemning Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler — the husband of one of the group’s co-founders, Bridget Ziegler — after Christian Ziegler was accused of rape.
The House Oversight chair’s new argument is so holey you could drive a truck through it.