Donald Trump Impeachment Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Round-Up: Courts Matter

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 17, 2020 5:34 pm
  • Elliot Mincberg @ The Hill: January reminds us why courts matter — and the dangers of ‘Trump judges.’
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: For the impeachment trial, Trump’s legal defense team takes shape.
  • Joe DePaolo @ Mediaite: Moving Goalposts? Reince Pribus Tells Hannity: Even if Parnas is Telling the Truth About Trump ‘It’s Still Not Impeachable.’
  • Warren Throckmorton: Eric Metaxas Thinks He Saved Bonhoeffer from the Cultural Marxists.
  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: Trump-loving GOP candidate implicated by Parnas says ‘scumbag’ Adam Schiff set him up in conspiratorial rant.
  • Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: ‘Let’s Get The Words Out’: Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter.

Tags: Eric Metaxas Lara Trump Reince Priebus Round-Up

