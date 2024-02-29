Right Wing Round-Up: Coming To A Church Near You

- Patrick Svitek @ The Washington Post: Republican House candidate who disparaged Special Olympians says he’s still running
- Telling Jefferson Lies: Whitewashing Jefferson, Part Two
- Brian Kaylor @ A Public Witness: Is Michael Flynn Coming to a Church Near You?
- Freedom From Religion Foundation: FFRF asks IRS to revoke Jack Hibbs’ Calif. church’s 501(c)(3) status
- Ana Marie Cox @ The New Republic: Voter Suppression Is the Anti-Abortion Movement’s Secret Sauce
- Brenden Fischer @ Rolling Stone: The Latest MAGA War on Democracy
- R.G. Cravens @ Hatewatch: Hate Group Documents Dozens of Attacks on LGBTQ+-Affirming Churches, Claims Trans Rights Motivates Attacks on Christians
J.R. Majewski announced that he won’t end campaign for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District despite facing backlash for his comments on a podcast this month.
This is a continuation of last week’s episode on whitewashing Jefferson. Today, we specifically take on Barton’s contention that Jefferson was a civil rights hero for African Americans and was a strong anti-slavery advocate during his entire life.
In the sanctuary of Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, disgraced former Lt. General Michael Flynn on Friday (Feb. 23) opened a two-day QAnon-themed conference by insisting the U.S. is a Christian nation. His event at a prominent Southern Baptist church was just the latest stop in a tour of churches as Flynn preaches an unholy trinity of Christian Nationalism, conspiracy theories, and MAGA politics.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation has contacted the IRS about continued electioneering by Christian hate preacher Jack Hibbs at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills church in California.
Forced-birth advocates know their ideas are broadly unpopular with the public. That won’t matter if the public doesn’t get to have a say.
Leonard Leo and other far-right power players are attacking a bipartisan election reform.
Despite attacks on LGBTQ+-affirming churches representing nearly 20% of the total incidents documented by FRC, [Tony] Perkins and others at FRC have cited the report as evidence that LGBTQ+ civil rights policies are threatening Christians’ safety in their houses of worship.