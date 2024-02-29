Right Wing Round-Up: Coming To A Church Near You

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 29, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Patrick Svitek @ The Washington Post: Republican House candidate who disparaged Special Olympians says he’s still running

    • J.R. Majewski announced that he won’t end campaign for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District despite facing backlash for his comments on a podcast this month.

  • Telling Jefferson Lies: Whitewashing Jefferson, Part Two

    • This is a continuation of last week’s episode on whitewashing Jefferson. Today, we specifically take on Barton’s contention that Jefferson was a civil rights hero for African Americans and was a strong anti-slavery advocate during his entire life.

  • Brian Kaylor @ A Public Witness: Is Michael Flynn Coming to a Church Near You?

    • In the sanctuary of Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, disgraced former Lt. General Michael Flynn on Friday (Feb. 23) opened a two-day QAnon-themed conference by insisting the U.S. is a Christian nation. His event at a prominent Southern Baptist church was just the latest stop in a tour of churches as Flynn preaches an unholy trinity of Christian Nationalism, conspiracy theories, and MAGA politics.

  • Freedom From Religion Foundation: FFRF asks IRS to revoke Jack Hibbs’ Calif. church’s 501(c)(3) status

    • The Freedom From Religion Foundation has contacted the IRS about continued electioneering by Christian hate preacher Jack Hibbs at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills church in California.

  • Ana Marie Cox @ The New Republic: Voter Suppression Is the Anti-Abortion Movement’s Secret Sauce

    • Forced-birth advocates know their ideas are broadly unpopular with the public. That won’t matter if the public doesn’t get to have a say.

  • Brenden Fischer @ Rolling Stone: The Latest MAGA War on Democracy

    • Leonard Leo and other far-right power players are attacking a bipartisan election reform.

  • R.G. Cravens @ Hatewatch: Hate Group Documents Dozens of Attacks on LGBTQ+-Affirming Churches, Claims Trans Rights Motivates Attacks on Christians

    • Despite attacks on LGBTQ+-affirming churches representing nearly 20% of the total incidents documented by FRC, [Tony] Perkins and others at FRC have cited the report as evidence that LGBTQ+ civil rights policies are threatening Christians’ safety in their houses of worship.

