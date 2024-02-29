Right Wing Round-Up: Coming To A Church Near You

Patrick Svitek @ The Washington Post: Republican House candidate who disparaged Special Olympians says he’s still running

J.R. Majewski announced that he won’t end campaign for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District despite facing backlash for his comments on a podcast this month.

Telling Jefferson Lies: Whitewashing Jefferson, Part Two

This is a continuation of last week’s episode on whitewashing Jefferson. Today, we specifically take on Barton’s contention that Jefferson was a civil rights hero for African Americans and was a strong anti-slavery advocate during his entire life.

Brian Kaylor @ A Public Witness: Is Michael Flynn Coming to a Church Near You?

In the sanctuary of Birchman Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, disgraced former Lt. General Michael Flynn on Friday (Feb. 23) opened a two-day QAnon-themed conference by insisting the U.S. is a Christian nation. His event at a prominent Southern Baptist church was just the latest stop in a tour of churches as Flynn preaches an unholy trinity of Christian Nationalism, conspiracy theories, and MAGA politics.

Freedom From Religion Foundation: FFRF asks IRS to revoke Jack Hibbs’ Calif. church’s 501(c)(3) status

The Freedom From Religion Foundation has contacted the IRS about continued electioneering by Christian hate preacher Jack Hibbs at the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills church in California.

Ana Marie Cox @ The New Republic: Voter Suppression Is the Anti-Abortion Movement’s Secret Sauce

Forced-birth advocates know their ideas are broadly unpopular with the public. That won’t matter if the public doesn’t get to have a say.

Brenden Fischer @ Rolling Stone: The Latest MAGA War on Democracy

Leonard Leo and other far-right power players are attacking a bipartisan election reform.

R.G. Cravens @ Hatewatch: Hate Group Documents Dozens of Attacks on LGBTQ+-Affirming Churches, Claims Trans Rights Motivates Attacks on Christians