Right Wing Round-Up: Awash In Drugs

- Igor Bobic @ HuffPost: Kyrsten Sinema Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection
- Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Leading North Carolina GOP Candidate Wants to Be Able to Quote Hitler
- Susan Svrluga @ The Washington Post: Liberty University fined record $14 million for violating campus safety law
- Stephanie McCrummen @ The Atlantic: The Alabama Embryo Opinion Is About More Than Christian Nationalism
- Jerod MacDonald-Evoy @ The Arizona Mirror: Is a white nationalist part of Kari Lake’s team? Her campaign won’t say
- Noah Shachtman and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s White House Was ‘Awash in Speed’ — and Xanax
The independent senator from Arizona lamented the death of civility and compromise in American politics.
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the leading Republican candidate for governor, thinks quoting Hitler shouldn’t be so taboo.
The Education Department found numerous violations of the federal Clery Act on campus safety.
An insurgent religious movement is beginning to feel its strength.
Kari Lake grinned widely and flashed a thumbs up as she posed for a photo Sunday with a far-right political operative who is reportedly a fervent follower and close associate of white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
Under Trump, the White House Medical Unit was “like the Wild West,” and staffers had easy access to powerful stimulants and sedatives, sources tell Rolling Stone.