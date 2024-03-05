Right Wing Round-Up: Awash In Drugs

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 5, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Igor Bobic @ HuffPost: Kyrsten Sinema Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection

    • The independent senator from Arizona lamented the death of civility and compromise in American politics.

  • Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Leading North Carolina GOP Candidate Wants to Be Able to Quote Hitler

    • North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, the leading Republican candidate for governor, thinks quoting Hitler shouldn’t be so taboo.

  • Susan Svrluga @ The Washington Post: Liberty University fined record $14 million for violating campus safety law

    • The Education Department found numerous violations of the federal Clery Act on campus safety.

  • Stephanie McCrummen @ The Atlantic: The Alabama Embryo Opinion Is About More Than Christian Nationalism

    • An insurgent religious movement is beginning to feel its strength.

  • Jerod MacDonald-Evoy @ The Arizona Mirror: Is a white nationalist part of Kari Lake’s team? Her campaign won’t say

    • Kari Lake grinned widely and flashed a thumbs up as she posed for a photo Sunday with a far-right political operative who is reportedly a fervent follower and close associate of white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

  • Noah Shachtman and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s White House Was ‘Awash in Speed’ — and Xanax

    • Under Trump, the White House Medical Unit was “like the Wild West,” and staffers had easy access to powerful stimulants and sedatives, sources tell Rolling Stone.

Tags: Kari Lake Mark Robinson Wade Searle Christian Nationalism Round-Up Liberty University

