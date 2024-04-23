Right Wing Round-Up: All Alone In His Time Of Need

- Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Nate Schweber @ The New York Times: The Circus Trump Wanted Outside His Trial Hasn’t Arrived
- Kevin Drum: National Enquirer publisher says Trump payments were to help his campaign
- David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: ‘I’m Not Suicidal’: Kari Lake Pushes Hillary Clinton Murder Conspiracy Theory
- Alex Tabet @ NBC News: Kari Lake says ‘unfortunately’ Arizona isn’t enforcing 1864 abortion ban, flipping again
- Maya Henson Carey @ Hatewatch: Everything Is Not OK in Oklahoma Public Schools
With support from demonstrators in Lower Manhattan spotty so far, Donald Trump issued a call to “rally behind MAGA,” and suggested the poor turnout was a result of a plot against his supporters.
In the Trump hush money trial, David Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer, testified today about paying off informants to hush up sex scandals.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake is promoting a conspiracy theory suggesting Hillary Clinton wants to assassinate her.
The Senate candidate supported the 19th-century ban in 2022, came out against it this month, and now appears to be backing it again in a new interview.
Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, faces national backlash as he continues to inject his extremist ideology into public school classrooms.