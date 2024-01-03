Right Wing Round-Up: A Sense of Loss

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Kim Davis owes $260,000 to the lawyers of the gay men whose marriage license she denied.

The former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk who defied the law in 2015 when she refused to sign marriage licenses for same-sex couples, and who already had to pay $100,000 to one of the couples whose civil rights she blocked, will now have to pay that couple’s lawyers over $260,000 in legal fees.

William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Fox News Psychic Predicts ‘Loss’ for Trump in 2024.

Fox News host Jesse Watters concluded his first show of the new year with a look toward the political futures of President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and did so by calling upon not any sort of political authority, but rather a psychic and self-described “ghost hunter” who foresaw “a sense of loss” for the former president.

Christopher Mathias @ HuffPost: Vivek Ramaswamy Touts Endorsement Of White Supremacist Former Rep. Steve King.

Steve King, the white supremacist former congressman from Iowa, endorsed longshot candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the state’s Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

Sarah Ellison @ The Washington Post: A right-wing tale of Michigan election fraud had it all – except proof.

Gateway Pundit, a favorite news source of former president Donald Trump’s, has pushed false claims of a stolen election even as others have pulled back in the face of consequences.

Andrew Perez @ Rolling Stone: Right-Wing Legal Crusades Have Made This Ex-Trump Lawyer Super Rich.

Charities fighting to keep Trump on the ballot paid $145 million to the Sekulow family and their firms while pushing Supreme Court decisions to the right.

Tim Funk @ The Assembly: Mark Harris Is Not Asking For Forgiveness.