Right Wing Round-Up: A Life Wasted

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 6, 2024 5:17 pm
  • David A. Fahrenthold @ The New York Times: Pro-Trump Nonprofit Paid Millions to Companies Tied to Its Own Leaders

    • The Conservative Partnership Institute’s three highest-paid contractors had connections to the group’s leaders or their relatives, raising concerns about self-dealing.

  • Julia Laurie @ Mother Jones: Mystery Group Announces $5 Million Fund to Pay for Reports of Election Fraud. What Could Go Wrong?

    • It’s not clear who’s behind the newly launched Fair Election Fund.

  • Kara Voght @ The Washington Post: For Laura Loomer, a Trump comeback is everything

    • Loomer is dead set on landing a role in a second Trump administration, no matter what his aides think. (“That will never happen in any way shape or form,” said a person close to Trump’s advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the campaign.) Either way, she sees the stakes of his reelection as dire — not just for the country, but for her.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Uses ‘Timcast IRL’ Appearance To Defend White Supremacist Nick Fuentes

    • On Friday, Elijah Schaffer appeared as a guest on Timcast IRL — a YouTube show hosted by right-wing streamer and conspiracy theorist Tim Pool. Schaffer used his appearance on Pool’s show to defend Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, arguing that “gatekeepers of the right-wing movement” were wrong to ostracize him.

  • J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch: GOP Candidate Welcomes White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Back to Twitter

    • Valentina Gomez is a Nestlé employee and currently running for Missouri Secretary of State.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: RNC troubles continue as party parts ways with its chief counsel

    • Two months ago, the RNC hired two lawyers to oversee the party’s election-year legal efforts. One has been indicted, and the other has been pushed out.

