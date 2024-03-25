Right Wing Round-Up: A Huge Honor

Brian Fung @ CNN: Judge tosses Elon Musk’s case against hate speech watchdog in excoriating rebuke.

A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X that had targeted a watchdog group for its critical reports about hate speech on the social media platform.

Angry White Men: Nancy Mace Calls It A ‘Huge Honor’ To Receive A Donation From White Nationalist Laura Loomer

In another sign that Mace is attempting to ingratiate herself to Trump and his bigoted base, she praised Trump ally Laura Loomer as a “patriot,” and said it would be a “huge honor” to receive a campaign donation from her.

Amy Beth Hanson @ The Associated Press: Oath Keepers’ son emerges from traumatic childhood to tell his own story in a long shot election bid

The eldest son of one of America’s most infamous seditionists is building a new life since breaking free from his father’s control — juggling work, college classes and volunteer firefighting. And Dakota Adams has tossed one more ball in the air this year: a Democratic campaign for Montana’s Legislature.

Brad Reed @ Raw Story: MAGA candidate: My calls to execute Biden and Obama are being ‘taken out of context’

Republican North Carolina state superintendent candidate Michele Morrow this week accused media outlets of playing “gotcha” games by accurately reporting on her past calls to execute President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: What happens when an AG dares to investigate Leonard Leo’s network

Allies of Leonard Leo have mounted a monthslong offensive against the man investigating the judicial activist’s network: Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Joe Jervis: QAnon Mastriano Proposes Bill To Outlaw “Chemtrails”

A state senator who was the 2022 GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor has proposed legislation to outlaw experimental weather modification techniques falsely associated with the “chemtrail” conspiracy theory.

Mike Hixenbaugh @ NBC News: Prayer, Bible lessons and a big red bus: How an Ohio group is bringing God to public school