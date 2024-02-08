Right Wing Round-Up: A Fascist’s Paradise

Josh Kovensky and Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Colorado Ran Into A SCOTUS Buzzsaw In Trump DQ Clause Case.

The Supreme Court cut across partisan lines Thursday to make one concern shared by most of the justices quite clear: They were squeamish about a single state unilaterally disqualifying a candidate for president on the grounds that they engaged in insurrection.

Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies: Getting Jefferson Right.

In this episode, we take long looks into Barton’s handling of the Danbury Baptist letter to Thomas Jefferson, the Jefferson Bible, and a fable about Jefferson and church attendance. We show how the use of ellipses, second and third-hand sources, and a creative imagination can make historical fiction out of history.

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Trump Ally Stephen Miller Fantasizes About Sending ‘Everyone’ in the Biden Administration to Jail After Immunity Decision.

Controversial former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller outlined how President Joe Biden and the entirety of his administration might be thrown in jail after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution for criminal acts he might have committed as president in an appearance on Sean Spicer’s show Tuesday.

Judy L. Thomas @ The Kansas City Star: Woman says IHOPKC founder groomed, sexually abused her when she was 14 in the 1980s.

A Michigan woman has come forward with allegations that International House of Prayer founder Mike Bickle sexually abused her starting when she was 14 and before he formed the Kansas City ministry.

Michael Daly @ The Daily Beast: Even Moms for Liberty Are Tired of Moms for Liberty.

A Pennsylvania chapter dwindled from 200 members to three, who decided to disband—and no one stepped up to take over.

Melissa Gira Grant @ The New Republic: Conservatives Plan to Ban Abortion and Cut LGBT Rights Starting Next January.