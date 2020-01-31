Right-Wing Leaders Urge Senate to Shut Down Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses

Dozens of religious-right and right-wing leaders and their political allies “emphatically” urged the Senate to shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without hearing from any witnesses Thursday. They described Democrats’ desire to have senators hearing from witnesses—something supported by a super-majority of Americans—as “nonsensical.”

The right-wing activists repeated White House talking points, calling referring to the impeachment has a “sham.” They described calls for the Senate hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton a “bizarre demand” because the House of Representatives hadn’t taken the time to issue a subpoena to Bolton and fight in the courts to have it enforced.

The statement says that signers’ affiliated organizations are included for identification purposes only, but the groups represented reflect the breadth of the right-wing institutional infrastructure that is being deployed on behalf of Trump’s administration and his reelection. The letter was publicized by the Conservative Action Project. Among the signers are former Attorney General Edwin Meese and right-wing publisher Alfred Regnery; Meese was the Conservative Action Project’s founding chairman and Regnery is its current chairman.

The signers and the way they are identified on the statement:

The Honorable Edwin Meese III

Attorney General

President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)

Alfred S. Regnery

Chairman, Conservative Action Project

Chairman, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund

William L. Walton

President

Council for National Policy

David Bozell

President

ForAmerica

Jenny Beth Martin

Chairman

Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund

Thomas Fitton

President

Judicial Watch, Inc.

The Honorable Jim DeMint

Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute

Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)

Ed Corrigan

Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project

Executive Director, Conservative Partnership Institute

Rachel Bovard

Senior Director of Policy

Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

The Honorable Tony Perkins

President

Family Research Council

The Honorable Bob McEwen

U.S. House of Representatives

Former Member, Ohio

Tom McClusky

President

March for Life Action

Myron Ebell

Director, Center for Energy and Environment

Competitive Enterprise Institute

Adam Brandon

President

FreedomWorks

Mary Vought

Executive Director

Senate Conservatives Fund

The Honorable David McIntosh

President

Club for Growth

Scott T. Parkinson

Executive Director

Republican Study Committee (2016-2018)

The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell

Chairman

Constitutional Congress, Inc.

Noah Wall

Vice President of Advocacy

FreedomWorks

Christopher Malagisi

Executive Director of Outreach

Hillsdale College

Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.)

Executive Vice President

Family Research Council

The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr.

Chief Domestic Advisor

President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)

Cleta Mitchell, Esq.

Partner

Foley & Lardner LLP

Marjorie Dannenfelser

President

Susan B. Anthony List

The Honorable Matt Schlapp

Chairman

American Conservative Union (ACU)

Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq.

Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.

President and CEO, First Liberty Institute

Lisa B. Nelson

The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop

White House Advisor

President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)

The Honorable Donald Paul Hodel

U.S. Secretary of Energy (1982-1985)

U.S. Secretary of Interior (1985-1989)

The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell

President

The Leadership Institute

L. Brent Bozell, III

Founder and President

Media Research Center

David N. Bossie

President

Citizens United

The Honorable James C. Miller III

Budget Director for President Reagan

Mat Staver

Founder and Chairman

Liberty Counsel

Steve Berger

Pastor

Grace Chapel

The Honorable Scott Walker

President-elect

Young America’s Foundation

Charlie Copeland

President

Intercollegiate Studies Institute

Caroline Wetherington

President

Women for Trump Florida

Dr. John C. Eastman

Founding Director, The Claremont Institute’s

Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence

Floyd Brown

Chairman

America Fighting Back PAC

Willes K. Lee

President

National Federation of Republican Assemblies

The Honorable Gary L. Bauer

President

American Values

Glenn Preston Story

Co-founder & President

Patriot Mobile

Ron Robinson

President

Young America’s Foundation

Jim Simpson

Author & Journalist

Congressional Candidate (MD-2)

Jim Backlin

Vice President of Legislative Affairs

Christian Coalition of America

Eunie Smith

President

Eagle Forum

Jake Hoffman

President & CEO

Rally Forge

Phil Kerpen

President

American Commitment

Matthew Tyrmand

Principal

Matthew Tyrmand LLC

Craig Dance

President / CEO

Champion Coach

Austin Ruse

President

C-Fam

Debbie Georgatos

Host, America Can We Talk

CWT Publications, LLC

Richard H. Wright

Owner

R & S LLC

Rick Manning

President

Americans for Limited Government

William W. Pascoe, III

Board Member

Tea Party Patriots Action

Kay R. Daly

President

Coalition for a Fair Judiciary

Sal Russo

Co-Founder and Chief Strategist

Tea Party Express

Robert Chambers

Vice President

AFA Action

Jim Martin

Founder/Chairman

60 Plus Association

Saulius “Saul” Anuzis

President

60 Plus Association

Khadine Ritter

President

Eagle Forum of Ohio

Eric Georgatos

President

America Can We Talk Enterprises

Kathleen Patten

President and CEO

American Target Advertising

Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Founder and CEO

CorsiNation.com

Kent Glesener

President

Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc

William H. Shaker

CEO

Washington Marketing Group

Jeff Hunt

Director

Centennial Institute

Mario Navarro da Costa

Director, Washington Bureau

Tradition, Family, Property, Inc. C.

Preston Noell III

President

Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.

Thomas Pyle

President

American Energy Alliance

Judson Phillips

Founder

Tea Party Nation

Rebekah Gantner

Executive Director

Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund

Ed Martin

President

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles

Andresen Blom

President

Hawaiian Values

Allen Roth

President

Secure America Now

John F. Tate

President

America’s Liberty PAC

Lee Beaman

CEO

Beaman Automotive Group

The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr.

Managing Editor

ConservativeHQ.com

Dr. Tim Daughtry

Author

Daughtry & Company

Ron Pearson

Executive Director

Conservative Victory Fund

George C. Landrith

President

Frontiers of Freedom

Richard Norman

President

The Richard Norman Company

Bob Carlstrom

President

AMAC Action

Reverend Gregory Quinlan

President

The Center for Garden State Families

Penna Dexter

Co-host

Point of View Radio

Randy M. Long

Founder

Long Business Advisors, LLC

J. Christian Adams

President

Public Interest Legal Foundation

Richard D. Hayes

Partner

Hayes Berry White & Vanzant LLP

Robert K. Fischer

Meeting Coordinator

Conservatives of Faith

Amapola Hansberger

President

Legal Immigrants for America

Lisa G. Calvert

Christian Speaker

Rabon-Calvert Int.

Dr. Richard Rounsavelle

Trustee

Media Research Center

Ralph A. Rebandt II

Lead Pastor

Oakland Hills Community Church

Ralph Benko

Chairman

The Capitalist League

William Bortins

Marketing and Promotions

The NAV

Tim LeFever

Chairman

Capitol Resource Institute

The Honorable Penny Pullen

State Representative 1977-1993

Illinois General Assembly

Donna Hearne

CEO

Constitutional Coalition

Elaine Donnelly

President

Center for Military Readiness

Lori Roman

President

ACRU Action Fund

The Honorable Mike Hill

Representative

Florida State House

Peter J. Thomas

Chairman

The Conservative Caucus

Allen Hebert

Chairman

American-Chinese Fellowship of Houston

Philip B. Haney

Customs & Border Protection Officer (CBPO – Ret)

Dept. of Homeland Security (Founding Member)

Jessie Jane Duff

Gunnery Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)

Sr Fellow London Center for Policy Research

Barry Meguiar

President

Ignite America

Terry Schilling

Executive Director

American Principles Project

Tim Wildmon

President

American Family Association