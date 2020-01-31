Right-Wing Leaders Urge Senate to Shut Down Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses

Dozens of religious-right and right-wing leaders and their political allies “emphatically” urged the Senate to shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without hearing from any witnesses Thursday. They described Democrats’ desire to have senators hearing from witnesses—something supported by a super-majority of Americans—as “nonsensical.”
The right-wing activists repeated White House talking points, calling referring to the impeachment has a “sham.” They described calls for the Senate hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton a “bizarre demand” because the House of Representatives hadn’t taken the time to issue a subpoena to Bolton and fight in the courts to have it enforced.
The statement says that signers’ affiliated organizations are included for identification purposes only, but the groups represented reflect the breadth of the right-wing institutional infrastructure that is being deployed on behalf of Trump’s administration and his reelection. The letter was publicized by the Conservative Action Project. Among the signers are former Attorney General Edwin Meese and right-wing publisher Alfred Regnery; Meese was the Conservative Action Project’s founding chairman and Regnery is its current chairman.
