Right-Wing Leaders Urge Senate to Shut Down Impeachment Trial Without Witnesses

By Peter Montgomery | January 31, 2020 1:03 pm
Family Research Council president Tony Perkins speaks at Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., on September 21, 2018. (Photo: Jared Holt for Right Wing Watch)

Dozens of religious-right and right-wing leaders and their political allies “emphatically” urged the Senate to shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without hearing from any witnesses Thursday. They described Democrats’ desire to have senators hearing from witnesses—something supported by a super-majority of Americans—as “nonsensical.”

The right-wing activists repeated White House talking points, calling referring to the impeachment has a “sham.” They described calls for the Senate hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton a “bizarre demand” because the House of Representatives hadn’t taken the time to issue a subpoena to Bolton and fight in the courts to have it enforced.

The statement says that signers’ affiliated organizations are included for identification purposes only, but the groups represented reflect the breadth of the right-wing institutional infrastructure that is being deployed on behalf of Trump’s administration and his reelection. The letter was publicized by the Conservative Action Project. Among the signers are former Attorney General Edwin Meese and right-wing publisher Alfred Regnery; Meese was the Conservative Action Project’s founding chairman and Regnery is its current chairman.

The signers and the way they are identified on the statement:

The Honorable Edwin Meese III
Attorney General
President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)

Alfred S. Regnery
Chairman, Conservative Action Project
Chairman, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund

William L. Walton
President
Council for National Policy

David Bozell
President
ForAmerica

Jenny Beth Martin
Chairman
Tea Party Patriots Citizen Fund

Thomas Fitton
President
Judicial Watch, Inc.

The Honorable Jim DeMint
Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute
Member, US Senate (SC 2005-2013)

Ed Corrigan
Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project
Executive Director, Conservative Partnership Institute

Rachel Bovard
Senior Director of Policy
Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

The Honorable Tony Perkins
President
Family Research Council

The Honorable Bob McEwen
U.S. House of Representatives
Former Member, Ohio

Tom McClusky
President
March for Life Action

Myron Ebell
Director, Center for Energy and Environment
Competitive Enterprise Institute

Adam Brandon
President
FreedomWorks

Mary Vought
Executive Director
Senate Conservatives Fund

The Honorable David McIntosh
President
Club for Growth

Scott T. Parkinson
Executive Director
Republican Study Committee (2016-2018)

The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell
Chairman
Constitutional Congress, Inc.

Noah Wall
Vice President of Advocacy
FreedomWorks

Christopher Malagisi
Executive Director of Outreach
Hillsdale College

Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.)
Executive Vice President
Family Research Council

The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr.
Chief Domestic Advisor
President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)

Cleta Mitchell, Esq.
Partner
Foley & Lardner LLP

Marjorie Dannenfelser
President
Susan B. Anthony List

The Honorable Matt Schlapp
Chairman
American Conservative Union (ACU)

Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq.
Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
President and CEO, First Liberty Institute

Lisa B. Nelson

The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop
White House Advisor
President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)

The Honorable Donald Paul Hodel
U.S. Secretary of Energy (1982-1985)
U.S. Secretary of Interior (1985-1989)

The Honorable Morton C. Blackwell
President
The Leadership Institute

L. Brent Bozell, III
Founder and President
Media Research Center

David N. Bossie
President
Citizens United

The Honorable James C. Miller III
Budget Director for President Reagan

Mat Staver
Founder and Chairman
Liberty Counsel

Steve Berger
Pastor
Grace Chapel

The Honorable Scott Walker
President-elect
Young America’s Foundation

Charlie Copeland
President
Intercollegiate Studies Institute

Caroline Wetherington
President
Women for Trump Florida

Dr. John C. Eastman
Founding Director, The Claremont Institute’s
Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence

Floyd Brown
Chairman
America Fighting Back PAC

Willes K. Lee
President
National Federation of Republican Assemblies

The Honorable Gary L. Bauer
President
American Values

Glenn Preston Story
Co-founder & President
Patriot Mobile

Ron Robinson
President
Young America’s Foundation

Jim Simpson
Author & Journalist
Congressional Candidate (MD-2)

Jim Backlin
Vice President of Legislative Affairs
Christian Coalition of America

Eunie Smith
President
Eagle Forum

Jake Hoffman
President & CEO
Rally Forge

Phil Kerpen
President
American Commitment

Matthew Tyrmand
Principal
Matthew Tyrmand LLC

Craig Dance
President / CEO
Champion Coach

Austin Ruse
President
C-Fam

Debbie Georgatos
Host, America Can We Talk
CWT Publications, LLC

Richard H. Wright
Owner
R & S LLC

Rick Manning
President
Americans for Limited Government

William W. Pascoe, III
Board Member
Tea Party Patriots Action

Kay R. Daly
President
Coalition for a Fair Judiciary

Sal Russo
Co-Founder and Chief Strategist
Tea Party Express

Robert Chambers
Vice President
AFA Action

Jim Martin
Founder/Chairman
60 Plus Association

Saulius “Saul” Anuzis
President
60 Plus Association

Khadine Ritter
President
Eagle Forum of Ohio

Eric Georgatos
President
America Can We Talk Enterprises

Kathleen Patten
President and CEO
American Target Advertising

Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Founder and CEO
CorsiNation.com

Kent Glesener
President
Paradigm Construction & Engineering, Inc

William H. Shaker
CEO
Washington Marketing Group

Jeff Hunt
Director
Centennial Institute

Mario Navarro da Costa
Director, Washington Bureau
Tradition, Family, Property, Inc. C.

Preston Noell III
President
Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.

Thomas Pyle
President
American Energy Alliance

Judson Phillips
Founder
Tea Party Nation

Rebekah Gantner
Executive Director
Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund

Ed Martin
President
Phyllis Schlafly Eagles

Andresen Blom
President
Hawaiian Values

Allen Roth
President
Secure America Now

John F. Tate
President
America’s Liberty PAC

Lee Beaman
CEO
Beaman Automotive Group

The Honorable George K. Rasley Jr.
Managing Editor
ConservativeHQ.com

Dr. Tim Daughtry
Author
Daughtry & Company

Ron Pearson
Executive Director
Conservative Victory Fund

George C. Landrith
President
Frontiers of Freedom

Richard Norman
President
The Richard Norman Company

Bob Carlstrom
President
AMAC Action

Reverend Gregory Quinlan
President
The Center for Garden State Families

Penna Dexter
Co-host
Point of View Radio

Randy M. Long
Founder
Long Business Advisors, LLC

J. Christian Adams
President
Public Interest Legal Foundation

Richard D. Hayes
Partner
Hayes Berry White & Vanzant LLP

Robert K. Fischer
Meeting Coordinator
Conservatives of Faith

Amapola Hansberger
President
Legal Immigrants for America

Lisa G. Calvert
Christian Speaker
Rabon-Calvert Int.

Dr. Richard Rounsavelle
Trustee
Media Research Center

Ralph A. Rebandt II
Lead Pastor
Oakland Hills Community Church

Ralph Benko
Chairman
The Capitalist League

William Bortins
Marketing and Promotions
The NAV

Tim LeFever
Chairman
Capitol Resource Institute

The Honorable Penny Pullen
State Representative 1977-1993
Illinois General Assembly

Donna Hearne
CEO
Constitutional Coalition

Elaine Donnelly
President
Center for Military Readiness

Lori Roman
President
ACRU Action Fund

The Honorable Mike Hill
Representative
Florida State House

Peter J. Thomas
Chairman
The Conservative Caucus

Allen Hebert
Chairman
American-Chinese Fellowship of Houston

Philip B. Haney
Customs & Border Protection Officer (CBPO – Ret)
Dept. of Homeland Security (Founding Member)

Jessie Jane Duff
Gunnery Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
Sr Fellow London Center for Policy Research

Barry Meguiar
President
Ignite America

Terry Schilling
Executive Director
American Principles Project

Tim Wildmon
President
American Family Association

