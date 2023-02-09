Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Will Have Truly Lived

Kyle Mantyla | February 9, 2023
  • The Blaze has given right-wing “comedian” Alex Stine a new show, which raises the question of why Glenn Beck keeps giving shows to people who are big fans of Nick Fuentes?
  • Speaking of Fuentes, he claims to have heard rumors that Tucker Carlson is planning some sort of attack on him and issues a warning: “Tucker, don’t make me your op, [you] Chinese shill. OK? Big mistake. I’ve heard some not-good things about Tucker. Tucker’s up to some not-good things.”
  • Ali Alexander is looking to build an army: “Looking for 300 culture jammers. We will move as a unit. You don’t need fame or fortune to work alongside me. And I won’t promise you that either. I can only assure you that I’ll co-lead you into meaningful battles that will reshape the world and you will have truly lived.
  • A simple point from Jackson Lahmeyer: “Wokeism = Satanism.”
  • “Lady” Brigitte Gabriel is willing to tackle the tough issues: “What would the Founding Fathers say about the price of eggs today?”
  • Finally, Isabella Riley Moody conducted a friendly interview with white nationalist Dalton Clodfelter and attempted to use jokes to downplay Clodfelter’s virulent antisemitism, even ending the interview by declaring “Heil Hitler.”

Tags: Alex Stein Ali Alexander Brigitte Gabriel Dalton Clodfelter Glenn Beck Isabella Riley Moody Jackson Lahmeyer Nick Fuentes Tucker Carlson Leftovers

