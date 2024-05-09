Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Women’s Unliberation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 9, 2024 5:29 pm
  • Far-right anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny’s medical license has been restored after it was suspended last year.
  • Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs issues a warning about congressional investigations into UFOs: “I believe that we’re not looking at little creatures from other worlds; I believe that we’re looking at demonic, satanic deception.”
  • Ali Alexander is obsessed with the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, declaring it to be a modern-day version of the feud between Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.
  • Elijah Schaffer thinks that “homophobia is good! More people need to toughen up.”
  • Finally, white nationalist Vincent James says that the problem with society today is that women want to have careers instead of children, and so the only solution is to “unliberate women.”
