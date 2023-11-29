Right Wing Bonus Tracks: White Hot Rage

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 29, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Rep. Mary Miller, Andrew Wommack, Janet Porter, E.W. Jackson and several other right-wing activists will be joining House Speaker Mike Johnson at the upcoming National Association of Christian Lawmakers gala.
  • Speaking of Johnson, MAGA pastor Leon Benjamin says that “a lot of doors are going to be opened up” for Christian nationalist candidates who want to run for office now that Johnson is Speaker: “It is prophetic, him being in that spot.”
  • Mario Murillo declares that “we need outrage: “We need the white hot rage of a people who will not go gentle into that dark night of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Do not hesitate or surrender.”
  • Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump, was arrested for pistol whipping a woman and Jon Miller thinks it’s hilarious and “based.”
  • Finally, the night before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys and Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers met in a Washington, DC parking garage. Tarrio and Rhodes were subsequently sentenced to decades in prison for seditious conspiracy, but Bianca Gracia, who introduced them that night, is running for office in Texas.
Tags: Bianca Gracia Jon Miller Leon Benjamin Mario Murillo Ryan Fournier Leftovers National Association of Christian Lawmakers

