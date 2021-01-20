Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘We Got This Thing in the Bag’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 20, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Brenden Dilley vows to continuing working to make America great until “the next time Donald J. Trump steps into office as the president of the United States, which will happen again.”
  • Andrew Torba, founder of the right-wing social media platform Gab, will be a guest on Rick Wiles’ “TruNews” program tonight.
  • Dave Hayes (aka The Praying Medic) reports that he recently had two prophetic dreams that confirmed to him that “the President and his Make America Great Again agenda remain as popular as ever, and Trump’s influence is far from over.”
  • Larry Tomczak warns that right-wing activists being banned from social media “should remind us of Nazi Germany forcing Jews to wear Star of David patches during the Holocaust.”
  • Finally, we thought Inauguration Day would be a good opportunity to take a look back at some of the bold predictions made by the likes of Chris McDonald, Greg Locke, Johnny Enlow, Curt Landry, Jeff Jansen, Sid Roth, and Charlie Shamp regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Tags: Andrew Torba Brenden Dilley Charlie Shamp Chris McDonald Curt Landry Dave Hayes Greg Locke Jeff Jansen Johnny Enlow Larry Tomczak Sid Roth Election 2020 Leftovers Trunews

