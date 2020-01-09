RBG Is Cancer Free and Brenden Dilley Smells a Conspiracy

MAGA “life coach” and amoral right-wing commentator Brenden Dilley closed out today’s episode of his “The Dilley Show” by suggesting there was a conspiracy at work behind the news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now “cancer free” after undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“How did you do it?” Dilley demanded. “We deserve to know. How did you do it, specifically? What was her diet? I want to know what pills she was taking every day. Did she do radiation? What was it?”

Dilley said that nobody in the media is willing to ask these question because they are afraid of what they might find out.

“The answer is going to be one of two things,” Dilley claimed. “One: There are cures to cancer that exist that they don’t allow those of us at the lower end of the food chain to receive. That is answer number one. Answer number two is the bitch died and they’ve cloned her numerous times and we don’t know who the fuck that is.”

“Those are the only two options,” he concluded. “If you’re going to try to sell me the idea that an 86-year-old woman who almost lost her life to cancer three other times just beat pancreatic fucking cancer in less than year, absolutely take a hike. I will never in a million years buy that bullshit excuse.”