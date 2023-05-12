Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Twice As Hard

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 12, 2023 4:48 pm
  • A group of MAGA cultists gathered at one of former President Donald Trump’s properties in Florida Thursday night for a “Pastors For Trump” event that kicked off with a prayer asking God to “intervene in the affairs of this nation” by giving Trump “divine wisdom” and “divine discernment.”
  • Prosperity Gospel televangelist Jesse Duplantis loves to brag about how rich he is. Thursday night, he appeared at a “FlashPoint” event where he noted that while he might be the shortest one on the stage, “I’m also the richest.”
  • While Jesus declared that “if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” MAGA pastor Mark Burns disagrees: “When they smack you in the face, you smack them back two times harder.”
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has officially withdrawn his endorsement of Kanye West for president now that his friend and fellow antisemite Nick Fuentes has reportedly been sidelined: “When Ye announced he was planning to run for president on an anti-Semitic and Christian platform, and that my friend and personal hero Nick Fuentes was going to be involved in managing it, it took me about 3 seconds to officially endorse YE24.”
  • Finally, it is easy to understand why The Blaze was so eager to give a television show to a once-in-a-generation talent like Alex Stein.

Tags: Alex Stein Andrew Anglin Jackson Lahmeyer Jesse Duplantis Mark Burns Leftovers Pastors For Trump

