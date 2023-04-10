Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘I Started an Insurrection’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 10, 2023 5:14 pm
  • Anti-trans activists have been demanding that authorities release the supposed “manifesto” penned by the perpetrator of the recent shooting in Nashville, but David Rausch, director of Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, says there never was any sort of “manifesto.”
  • Mark Burns argues that God always raises up leaders and deliverers like Abraham, Moses, Esther, Samuel, David, Solomon, and former President Donald Trump: “I believe God has chosen Donald J. Trump for such a time as this to lead our nation out of the evil that we are going [through].”
  • Andrew Anglin thinks that he should be the secretary of state: “I just want to go around the world and make up for the U.S. forcing all these people to have gay sex.”
  • Nick Fuentes declares that “Jews commune with demons” and “a lot of them are Satanists.”
  • Finally, Ali Alexander brags that he “started an insurrection” and warns that if he ever became president, he’d immediately start locking up journalists: “I think there are a ton of journalists that frankly need to be jailed.”

Tags: Ali Alexander Andrew Anglin Donald Trump Mark Burns Nick Fuentes Anti-Semitism Leftovers

