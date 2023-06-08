Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Worst Thing on the Planet

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 8, 2023 5:17 pm
  • Mario Murillo declares that conservative Christians “must speak out against the direct persecution of the Christian faith and the wholesale upending of the Bill of Rights. I am talking about exposing the government plans to shut down the Church and ban the Gospel.”
  • Stew Peters asserts that “being gay is the worst thing on the planet.”
  • Charlie Kirk says it’s “repulsive” to see marijuana dispensaries in his hometown and wants them shut down.
  • Vernon Jones believes that Black conservatives “endure far more abuse from White supremacist democrats and the liberal media than gays” ever receive.
  • Finally, Tim Constantine warns that “gays are killing Christianity:” “Satan seems to have harnessed the gay community and their agenda to cause chaos and destruction within the Christian world.”

Tags: Charlie Kirk Mario Murillo Stew Peters Tim Constantine Vernon Jones Anti-LGBTQ Leftovers

