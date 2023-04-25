Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Satanic Equivalent of Born Again

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 25, 2023 5:20 pm
  • Intercessors for America held an event in Pennsylvania Monday, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano was among those in attendance.
  • Scott Lively claims that the term “woke” is “the Satanic equivalent of ‘Born Again,’ and ‘wokeness’ is the demonic equivalent of evangelical fervor.”
  • The “ReAwaken America Tour” is a cavalcade of MAGA cultists mixed with COVID-19, election, and QAnon conspiracy theorists, so it’s actually surprising that it has taken as long as it has for organizers to schedule an event at one of former President Donald Trump’s properties.
  • Speaking of QAnon conspiracy theorists, Dave Hayes says that Michael Flynn is only pretending to denounce QAnon because he wants to be FBI director if Trump is reelected: “Whatever Flynn is saying publicly, you should just ignore it because it’s part of a psychological operation.”
  • Finally, an America First groyper who goes by the name “Smiley” was at the center of the scandal involving “Stop The Steal” organizer Ali Alexander soliciting sexually explicit images from underage males. Nick Fuentes was outraged about being tied to the scandal because of his connection to Alexander and so he repeatedly lashed out at Smiley. Predictably, Smiley has now apologized to Fuentes.

Tags: Aidan Duncan Dave Hayes Doug Mastriano Michael Flynn Nick Fuentes Scott Lively Leftovers QAnon Intercessors for America ReAwaken America

You Might Also Like