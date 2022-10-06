Nick Fuentes Vows to Raise Up an ‘Army of Soldiers’ to Take Over Government

Nick Fuentes, the racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, America-hating, Christian fascist leader of the white nationalist America First movement, declared during a livestream Tuesday night that he is going to spend the next two years raising up an army of thousands of far-right “soldiers” who will be ready to take over the government should former President Donald Trump be reelected in 2024.

Fuentes, who has openly advocated for a “white uprising” in which Congress is disbanded and Trump is declared a dictator for life, said that while many who worked for Trump during his time in the White House held the correct political views, they simply did not have fanaticism needed to burn the existing political and social order to the ground.

Those who filled the ranks of government under Trump, Fuentes griped, were too concerned about their own lives and the welfare of their families to be willing to sacrifice it all for the cause, and Fuentes has committed himself to raising up an army of devoted “groypers” who will be willing to do just that.

“We need to raise an army of soldiers, not an army of pussies that have the right opinions,” Fuentes bellowed. “We need to raise an army of soldiers, and if you’re meek or weak or you’re a bitch, you need to hit the bricks because it’s finished, that movement is dead.”

“This is my mission statement,” he continued. “My mission for 2024 is to raise an army of at least 1,000 groypers that will infiltrate Capitol Hill and the Trump administration as staffers and bureaucrats. I’m putting myself to work, and I believe this will be the work of the [America First] Foundation and the work of this show and the movement going forward.”

“I’ve recognized my role,” Fuentes said. “I’ve got an audience of young people. I’m respected. I’m a role model, and I’ve got an audience of energetic, zealous Christian American patriots. My exclusive mission in the next two years is to get as many of them as possible trained, vetted, testified, fortified, tested, and plug them in to Washington, D.C., or various other institutions, plug them into Capitol Hill, plug them into the White House, and to go to work every day making real advances in this political struggle.”

“It’s our job to create an entire generation, a true movement, a cadre of 50,000 people to take over the government and create a lasting MAGA institutional revolution at every level of government,” Fuentes proclaimed. “That’s what we’re trying to achieve, and nothing less.”

“We got to come back in ’24 with the vengeance,” he declared. “Not care what the media says, not care what your friends and family say, not care what anybody says. It’s got to be, ‘Trump 2024: Make America Great Again Or Else.’ Like, at all costs. ‘America First At Any Cost.’ ‘Make America Great Again At Any Cost.’ It’s got to have the suffix on there of we will take up the cross and be willing to be crucified for what we’re doing, and our sacrifice will pave the way for a new generation, a new country.”

Fuentes has long tried to appeal to disaffect young white men, with former followers and allies of Fuentes accusing him of leading his movement like a cult and of threatening to destroy the lives of young members who don’t show him absolute loyalty.

In 2020, Fuentes brought scores of America First followers to so-called “Stop the Steal” rallies to contest the 2020 presidential election. This September, five members of the America First movement were arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

