Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Prophetic Super Bowl

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 12, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver, who seems to be a follower of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, has been stripped of his committee assignments, staff, and budget after promoting the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory.
  • Jason Rapert unsuccessfully attempted to use his position on the Arkansas State Library Board to withhold funds from state libraries in retaliation for suing over legislation that seeks to censor books.
  • Oklahoma Christian nationalist state Sen. Dusty Deevers introduced legislation that would charge women who get an abortion with murder, but Gov. Kevin Stitt told reporters last week that he’s unlikely to sign such a bill: “That doesn’t sound like something I’d be supportive of.”
  • Ben Zeisloft is fully in support of Deevers’ bill: “When people hire an assassin to murder someone, both the assassin and the people who hired him should be punished. When a mother and father willfully hire an assassin masquerading as a doctor to murder their baby, all three should be punished.”
  • Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters convention next week.
  • Finally, prior to the Super Bowl last night, MAGA evangelist Lance Wallnau attempted to discern what “prophetic significance” a 49ers victory would have, especially for Trump’s re-election, suggesting a 4-point win could signal “4 years of mercy with Trump.” But after the Chiefs won, he had to post another video trying to discern what that meant: “I think God is saying maybe there needs to be an alliance?”
