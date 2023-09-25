Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Get Over Your Pious Predilections

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 25, 2023 5:15 pm
  • The D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship named Sen. Tim Scott its Distinguished Christian Statesman for 2023.
  • Jon Miller says that the real issue regarding the scandal involving Rep. Lauren Boebert is that “she was acting like a disgusting godless whore in public, and we used to stone women for this.”
  • David Lane gripes that “Christian absence from the voting booth and its negligible impact on the culture have empowered secularism’s disciples to elect their representatives, create and pass legislation, and so codify into law secularism’s ungodly immoral values.”
  • Lance Wallnau is fed up with Christians who dare to criticize former President Donald Trump at a time when “demons are running the country”: “Maybe God set it up, so you gotta get past your religious foibles and recognize there’s bigger issues going on here than your predilections regarding pious candidates.”
  • Jason Rapert attempts to topple the “LGBTQ cult” that has allegedly taken over the country: “Let go of our reins of government in this nation! You will not drag us into your pit!”
  • Speaking of Rapert, he’s moderating an upcoming event featuring Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
  • Finally, Pastors for Trump will once again be holding a prayer rally at Trump’s property in Miami ahead of a ReAwaken America tour event scheduled for the same location.
