Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Most Persecuted Man in America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 21, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively says that over the last 30 years, he has been persecuted for standing up for the biblical worldview more than any other person in America.
  • Mark Taylor believes that the President Donald Trump will eventually have the impeachment removed from his record.
  • Liz Crokin has gone so far down the QAnon rabbit hole that she is now asserting that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is actually a good guy who has been freed from deep state control by Trump.
  • Right-wing author Michael Fortner has written a new book arguing that Barack Obama is the Antichrist: “He also makes a case for Obama being a secret Muslim and having already made a deal with Satan.”
  • Finally, Cindy Jacobs claims that it was a prophetic word delivered by her that prompted former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak to seek the presidency.

