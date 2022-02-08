Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Groyper Wars of 2019

- Wayne Allyn Root calls for “a blockade every state capital and, most importantly, Washington, D.C. No one gets in, or out, until this vaccine mandate is dead. No goods get delivered to market until this vaccine mandate is dead.”
- Laura Loomer declares that there is no reason to allow “‘practicing Muslims’ to serve in Congress” and vows to draft legislation explicitly stating “you shouldn’t be allowed to hold elected office in the US if you weren’t born here” if she is elected to Congress.
- Patrick Howley is a grown man who rants about having to do homework in school and declares that recess is “a demoralization tactic.” We’ll just have to trust him when he confesses that this trauma “is a big part of the reason why I do what I do.”
- Scott Lively knows what we can look forward to: “What is certain is increasing pain, suffering and tyranny of various kinds under King JoeBama and the rest of the global elites until such time as we oust them from power, or the Lord returns to deal with them all Himself.”
- Michelle Malkin recounts how she earned the nickname “Mommy Malkin” thanks to her service in “the Groyper Wars of 2019” when she stood up for “the stars of the burgeoning America First movement” like Nick Fuentes.
- Finally, Nick Fuentes’ decision to be a racist, antisemitic, misogynistic social pariah who can’t get along with anybody has resulted in a life of misery: “I don’t think I’ll ever be happy.”