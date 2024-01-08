Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Glorious Insurrection

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 8, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Liberty Council hopes to appeal the Kim Davis case all the way to the Supreme Court and use it to overturn marriage equality.
  • Jon Miller declares that “January 6 was glorious.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter explicitly and unironically states “I like Hitler.”
  • White nationalist Nick Fuentes says that while Protestants are welcome in his America First movement, it will remain controlled by Catholics because “their theology is wrong” and “Protestants are basically Jewish.”
  • Pennsylvania state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz vows that she will never co-sponsor any legislation with a Democrat because everything they stand for is “vile [and] perverse”: “They need to come a knowledge of their savior, Jesus Christ.”
  • Eric Metaxas knows that “the Lord sovereignly created me in my mother’s womb” to one day write his book about Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
  • Finally, GOP state Rep. Gino Bulso wants to ban pride flags from public schools in Tennessee because, he says, “most parents want their children exposed to [the values] that were in existence at the time that our country was founded.”
