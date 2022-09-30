Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Bring on the Taliban

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 30, 2022 5:05 pm
  • Eric Metaxas rants that “the 2020 Election was stolen. The vaccines are extremely dangerous & forcing them on people was an evil act. J6 was not an insurrection, and the imprisonment of most who were there proves that our ‘Fed govt’ is at war with ‘We the People’ — who ARE America.”
  • During an unhinged rant, Benny Johnson warns there are “literal Satanists” working in the Biden administration: “This is what Christ fought against.”
  • Outraged that Virgin Atlantic will allow airline employees to wear the uniform that best suits their gender identity, Nick Fuentes wishes we had “Taliban rule in America.”
  • Asked to pray for Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, right-wing pastor Mario Bramnick quickly shifted his focus to politics and began praying against the “demonic, leftist, socialist, communist storm” that seeks to destroy America.
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine and Lauren Witzke agree that Hurricane Ian is the deep state using “weather manipulation technology” to punish Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not enacting a vaccine mandate in the state.

