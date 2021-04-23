Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Frequency of the Spirit of God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 23, 2021 5:30 pm
  • The Family Research Council declares that President Joe Biden’s “first 100 days in office have been marked with radical, aggressive, anti-life, anti-family, anti-freedom actions that have further divided our nation.”
  • Dave Hayes predicts that Arizona’s election audit will uncover massive voter fraud, which will prompt other states to audit their election results and uncover even more voter fraud, ultimately resulting in the military removing Biden from office.
  • Brenden Dilley wonders if Biden continues to wear a mask not to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but because it makes it easier to hide the fact that “it’s different people playing Joe Biden.”
  • Hank Kunneman declares that just as the Canaanites were attacked and conquered by the ancient Israelites according to Hebrew scripture, so too are “the Bidenites are about to be removed” by God.
  • Finally, Kat Kerr says that former President Donald Trump’s voice now “has that vibration, that frequency of the spirit of God,” which is a sign that “we’re getting closer and closer to that time when God himself is going to do something.”

