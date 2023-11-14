Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Canaanitization of America

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 14, 2023 5:06 pm
  • Shane Vaughn is so confident that former President Donald Trump will be reelected in 2024 that he announced that he’ll “be chartering a bus for the Inauguration of Donald John Trump” and is offering to pick up supporters “along the way to Washington DC.”
  • Christian nationalist South Dakota state Rep. Brandon Prichard opposes in vitro fertilization: “Children have a right to not be made in a lab as some experiment. I know many people are okay with IVF because it produces children for families that can’t naturally conceive. However, IVF is disordered, often results in abortion, and should be avoided.”
  • David Lane fumes that “with the physical and low earthly passions given the upper hand over the spiritual, the Canaanitization of America could happen because woke pastors, educated in woke universities and seminaries, became the outposts for the worship of the golden calves of multiculturalism, political correctness, and human secularism.”
  • Bigoted right-wing commentator Anna Perez announced that she is no longer has a show on the Live From America network.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes complains that “this country blows” because everybody hates him, and threatens to move to China. Well, nobody is preventing him from doing just that.
Tags: Anna Perez Brandon Prichard David Lane Nick Fuentes Shane Vaughn Leftovers

