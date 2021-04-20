Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Take It by Force

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 20, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke declares that “there is no reason the church of the living God and the kingdom of Jesus Christ should not rule this nation”: “Those that truly follow Jesus Christ take it by force!”
  • E.W. Jackson says that President Joe Biden “is a moral sewer.”
  • Robin Bullock proclaims that “Joe Biden is not the legitimate president. He is a jackal sitting in the White House seat.”
  • Todd Coconato praises actor Jim Caviezel for spreading the right-wing conspiracy theory that elites are torturing children to harvest adrenaline from them: “This is real stuff. It’s not conspiracy.”
  • Scott Lively claims that “highly privileged White Liberal Puppetmasters (WLPs) using their extensive resources to stir resentment and hatred among black people, luring them into a group with the promise of ‘taking revenge’ on white people, and protecting them from consequences for their actions.”
  • Finally, the American Family Association is launching its own video streaming platform.

Tags: E.W. Jackson Greg Locke Robin Bullock Scott Lively Todd Coconato Leftovers American Family Association

You Might Also Like