Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Republican Treason

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 3, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Carol Swain has been named a senior fellow at the Institute for Faith & Culture, which is a project of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church.
  • Scott Lively declares that if he “were a mentally enslaved leftist, [he] would want someone to free me from my self-destructive insanity.” Therefore, “we should – politically speaking – go to war like we mean it, fighting fire with fire (within well reasoned legal and ethical boundaries – e.g. no ‘swatting’) until they have nowhere left to turn but rationality or dormancy.”
  • John Guandolo wants to see Republicans tried for treason and executed for allowing “the enemies of America” (i.e., Democrats) to destroy the United States.
  • Eric Metaxas conducted an interview with Jan. 6 insurrectionist “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley and it was every bit as unhinged as one would expect.
  • Finally, Christian nationalist Bill Cook of the Black Robe Regiment proclaims that the separation of church and state is “tyranny” and asserts that Christians should not accept it, insisting that there is no “country on Earth that is contrary to the Kingdom of God.”
Tags: Bill Cook Carol Swain Eric Metaxas Institute for Faith & Culture Jacob Chansley John Guandolo Scott Lively Leftovers Black Robe Regiment

