Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Quite An Honor

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 13, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Mario Murillo says that he will announce some big plans in June because “Pride Month has placed a curse on us”: “That is why I have selected June 1st to unveil the most comprehensive and widespread plan to harvest souls and move toward an awakening.”
  • Hank Kunneman understands the desire to see God “wipe out all the queers” as well as “those that are confused with their gender” on the belief that “the world will be a better place,” but cautions that it is the goodness of God, not judgement, that brings repentance.
  • Virulent antisemite Lucas Gage declares that it “would be an honor” to be the first American imprisoned jail for “offending these demons’ feelings.”
  • Lauren Witzke has developed a habit of blaming anything that happens on DEI (diversity, equality, inclusion) hires, which is her way of saying “non-white people.”
  • Finally, Stew Peters really just can’t wait to start executing people.
Tags: Hank Kunneman Lauren Witzke Lucas Gage Mario Murillo Stew Peters Leftovers

