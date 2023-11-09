Right Wing Bonus Tracks: One Extra Vote Each

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 9, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Charlie Kirk declares that “the cancer of transgenderism” is “from the pit of Hell.”
  • Lauren Witzke reports that she has resigned from her position as producer with the Stew Peters Network.
  • It’s telling that Christian nationalists like Jason Rapert keep trying to “prove” that America was founded as a Christian nation by citing fake quotes. No, Patrick Henry never said that this nation was founded “on the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
  • Angry that Moms For Liberty backed candidates did so poorly in recent school board elections, “Peachy Keenan” argues that parents should get extra votes: “Childless adults get one vote each. Parents get one extra vote for each kid.”
  • Finally, William Wolfe tells his fellow Baptists not to worry about being oppressed in a properly “Christian nation” in which minority faiths and Christian denominations are persecuted because “if anybody is going to be doing the persecuting, it’ll be us.”
