Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Not Going to Quit

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 10, 2023 5:13 pm
  • Far-right anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Sherri Tenpenny has had her medical license suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio.
  • Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly poised to introduce a “National Prayer in School Act.”
  • Stew Peters claims that the wildfires in Hawaii were caused by “direct energy weapons.”
  • David Lane gripes that the Christian “surrender of both public education and public square [has] enabled Satan to hammer yet another nail in the coffin of our once Biblically based culture.”
  • Finally, Janet Porter says that if Ohio voters pass the pro-choice amendment that will be on the ballot in November, then anti-choice activists will simply have to introduce an amendment to repeal that amendment: “We’re not giving up. We’re not going to quit.”

Tags: David Lane Janet Porter Matt Gaetz Sherri Tenpenny Stew Peters Leftovers Reproductive Rights

