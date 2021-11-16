Sherri Tenpenny Says Giving Children COVID-19 Vaccines Is a Form of ‘Very, Very, Very, Very Late-Term Abortion’

Right-wing anti-vaccine activist Sherri Tenpenny was among the gaggle of conspiracy theorists who graced the stage at the ReAwaken America rally held last weekend at right-wing pastor John Hagee’s Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas.

The ReAwaken America event was organized and hosted by conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, who has been bringing various election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists together in churches around the country throughout 2021. At the San Antonio event, Tenpenny shared the stage with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a cavalcade of right-wing conspiracy theorists, ranging from Mike Lindell and Michael Flynn to Roger Stone and even Alex Jones.

Addressing the crowd on Sunday, Tenpenny declared that requiring non-vaccinated individuals to undergo regular COVID-19 testing is “torture” and that giving vaccines to children is modern-day “child sacrifice” and an effort to carry out “very, very, very, very late-term abortion.”

“People have got to start saying to their bosses who are requiring them to get tested if they don’t get a shot, you need to start saying to them, ‘Torture is illegal in the United States of America, and you repeatedly testing me for being non-compliant and disobedient is torture,'” Tenpenny said. “I think that we’re going to be writing that up, and we’re going to sending it into the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission], and we’re going to start accusing you and these policies of being torture.”

“We know that this is murder by injection,” she added. “You’re supposed to give this as sacrificing your children to Baaloch, to Baal. Child sacrifice being resurged in these final days from the Babylonian mystery schools, from the Tower of Babel and the descendants of Nimrod. And this is what is happening. And if you see anybody participating in this, you need to be challenging them about what they are doing to their spirituality and what they are sacrificing their children to.”

“We’ve sacrificed over 60 million unborn babies in abortion,” she continued. “We have multiple states in this country who actually allow late-term abortion. Now we are doing very, very, very, very late-term abortion by killing 5-year-olds.”

“This is happening in America, people, and it’s your job to stop everybody you know and wake them up and shove it in their face,” Tenpenny urged. “If they defund you off of social media, who cares? Now, it’s about trying to save unborn babies and pregnant women. They now are actually starting a trial to give these shots to 6-month-olds. This is child sacrifice.”

“This is evil,” Tenpenny declared.