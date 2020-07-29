Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Narcissists and Psychopaths

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 29, 2020 5:30 pm
  • DeAnna Lorraine declares that people who wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are narcissists and psychopaths.
  • Dave Daubenmire thinks that the left is using demon sperm doctor Stella Immanuel to provide “soft disclosure” about the real existence of “giants, Nephilim, angel DNA, mixed blood, incubus, [and] succubus.”
  • E.W. Jackson is very upset about the news that the Hallmark Channel will include LGBTQ stories and characters in its Christmas movies: “I find it disgusting.”
  • John Zmirak claims that if the Nicholas Sandmann controversy happened in 2020, “it would be enough to get him killed today.”
  • Mary Salamon asserts that President Donald Trump fits the pattern of the biblical kings: “He is that person for us today, and he loves us.”
  • Finally, Rick Wiles tells us that we at Right Wing Watch tune in to his nightly “TruNews” program because we are “under conviction that you are a sinner and you’re on your way to hell.”

