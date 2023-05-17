Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Lots of 1488 Stuff

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 17, 2023 5:20 pm
  • Dennis Prager declares that “if every church, every school, every editorial page and every Democrat repeatedly told Americans, ‘Do not hate whites,'” then “almost overnight, the gratuitous hatreds wrecking our country would begin to disappear.”
  • Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin remembers the good old days when people like Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec used to talk about stuff like “the Jews and white identity”: “If you go back, Mike Cernovich has tweets talking about Jews that he’s deleted. Jack Posobiec has a lot; a lot of 1488 stuff.”
  • Lynz Piper-Loomis is a “Christian Constitutionalist” running for a seat in the South Carolina state House. She’s also a PizzaGate conspiracy theorist.
  • Jon Miller says that if you think God “is going to reverse the fact that America sold out to Christ hating Jews, you are sorely mistaken.”
  • David Lane reports that his “American Renewal Project hosted 13 North Carolina pastors’ luncheons in 2021 featuring North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson. A total of 2,700 North Carolina pastors and spiritual leaders participated in those events.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes announces that once he turns 30, he’ll probably find himself a 16-year-old child bride: “Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk.”

