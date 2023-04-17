Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Literal Honey Pots

  • Mike Pompeo has announced that he will not run for president in 2024.
  • Larry Tomczak says that “only God can stop this demonic ‘gay pride’ agenda”: “We cannot afford the luxury of neutrality, non-involvement and simply nice Sunday services with ominous storm clouds gathering for these final epic battles.”
  • Janet Porter reports that she spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before he signed the radical anti-choice “heartbeat bill” last week.
  • Arizona state Rep. Anthony Kern called into Josh Bernstein’s livestream program Friday night.
  • Finally, Ali Alexander released a statement in response to allegations that he has a long history of propositioning underage males in which he admitted that he’s been “battling” same-sex attraction and sent “inappropriate messages” while insisting that “nothing unlawful has occurred.”

