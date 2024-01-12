Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Jews Are Parasites’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 12, 2024 5:02 pm
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson and various members of Congress will be joining with a group of Christian nationalists and conspiracy theorists for a “National Gathering for Prayer & Repentance” at the Museum of the Bible on Jan. 31.
  • Don Brown, who has deep ties to Rick Joyner and his Morningstar Ministries, is running for Congress.
  • Ryan S. Howard declares that “Trump is simply a chosen instrument in God’s hand for today.”
  • Aamon Ross insists that Christians must be involved in politics because “everyone benefits from godly principles”: “There are certain laws that God has put in the universe that benefit everyone.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Charlie Shamp claims that one of his “personal friends” was brought into Twitter headquarters after Elon Musk bought the company to anoint every room with oil and prophesy: “We need to begin to understand what God is doing.”
  • Finally, white nationalist America First activist Dalton Clodfelter says that Jews should be banned from running for office or holding power, and also tried for treason and imprisoned: “They’re disgusting. They’re freaks. Jews are parasites.”
Tags: Charlie Shamp Dalton Clodfelter Don Brown Mike Johnson Ryan Howard Anti-Semitism Christian Nationalism Leftovers

