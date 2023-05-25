Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Infect the State

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 25, 2023 5:11 pm
  • Eric Metaxas attempts to explain how former President Donald Trump is a lot like Martin Luther.
  • Anna Perez claims that the Black Robe Regiment was literally “a regiment of pastors that actually fought in the [American] Revolution and was on the forefront of founding this country.” Nope. The term “Black Robe Regiment” was made up, predictably, by Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton and referred simply to pastors who preached in favor of independence.
  • Gene Bailey asserts that when Thomas Jefferson wrote of “building a wall of separation between Church & State,” he did not mean that “the church should infect the state.” Also, nope.
  • When it was announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis would officially announce his campaign for president during a Twitter space with Elon Musk, Nick Fuentes hailed it as a “brilliant” and “genius” idea. After the stunt turned out to be a disaster, Fuentes bashed it as a terrible idea.
  • Finally, speaking of Fuentes, two of his acolytes—Jared Nobel (aka “Woozuh”) and Aidan Duncan (aka “Smiley”)—thought it would be “funny” to prowl around outside Columbine High School Wednesday night carrying fake weapons. They quickly learned that it was not.

